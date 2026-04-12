Shock claim: Ronaldo hints at playing in the 2030 World Cup!

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr, has hinted that he may extend his playing career for several more years, with the 2030 World Cup still in his sights despite turning 41.

Now 41, the forward remains in peak form for his club, prompting him to contemplate a career extension.

The Portugal captain told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X: “I haven’t completely ruled out playing in the 2030 World Cup. If I’m still scoring every week at 41, then maybe I can keep going for another four years.”

The 2030 tournament is scheduled for Morocco, Portugal and Spain, a factor that could tempt the forward to feature on home soil.

His remarks have sparked both controversy and excitement in the football world, as he continues to break records and prove his ability to compete at the highest level, making the prospect of appearing at the 2030 World Cup a genuine possibility, even if it remains challenging.

Few would dispute his status as a legend: he remains the game’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He never tires, never surrenders, and always leaves his mark; some even regard him as the greatest ball-handler ever.

With 968 career goals, he remains the game’s all-time leading scorer.

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