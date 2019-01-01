Live Scores

Sheikh Hamdan meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Crown Prince of Dubai and one of the greatest footballers meet in Dubai

One of the greatest players in the world – Cristiano Ronaldo had a pleasant encounter with the Crown Prince of Dubai on Wednesday.

The Juventus front man snap with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on Instagram had caused a social media frenzy with people generating 6.5m likes.

Similarly, the Crown Prince, also known as @Faz3 on Instagram, posted a picture of the pair calling the Portuguese "a great player and a greater friend". That image generated 717K likes.

A great player and a greater friend @cristiano

Ronaldo has been spending his winter break in the emirate while also ushering in the New Year with the beautiful backdrop of Burj Khalifa. Later on Wednesday evening, the footballer posted a video of himself and a few others including his son running in the desert at night time.

It is assumed that he will feature in the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony held at Madinat Jumeirah on Thursday night.

