'She is a quality defender' - Barcelona striker Oshoala extols Ohale ahead of Tacon's clash

The Nigerian has showered the compatriot with encomiums ahead of Saturday's El Clasico encounter in the Spanish top flight

international Asisat Oshoala has lauded her compatriot Osinachi Ohale in the build-up to 's clash with Tacon in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola on Saturday.

Despite missing the two opening matches this season, Ohale has established herself in David Aznar's side since she joined Tacon from Swedish Damallsvenskan side Vaxjo last summer.

The 28-year-old, who played at three Women's World Cups and won the African Women's Cup of Nations four times with Nigeria, opened her goal account in Tacon's 5-1 win over last week.

And Oshoala, who won the African Women's Player of the Year for the fourth time last Tuesday, admits the second Spanish women's El Clasico clash will be tough despite their initial 9-1 win.

"I am personally really happy to see Nigerians playing in the [Spanish Primera Iberdrola] league," Oshoala told Goal.

"Like the last time we played in Huelva, I saw some Nigerian girls and it felt really nice. I see Osinachi as a top player in the Nigerian team and also played in a lot of leagues like .

"She's a top player and quality defender as well. I am really happy and looking forward to playing against her.

"For Tacon, they are a very good team. The fact that we won 9-1 doesn't mean the same will happen again.

"For us as a team in Barcelona, we respect our opponent a lot and we expect a tough game."

Oshoala has scored 10 goals in 13 outings to put Barcelona seven points clear on the Spanish log and will be hugely counted against ninth-placed Tacon at Ciudad Deportiva Campo.