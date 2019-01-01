Shaw sees Solskjaer stay as certain with Man Utd loving life under interim boss

The Red Devils defender believes the Norwegian will be appointed on a permanent basis, with Ashley Young another of those to support those claims

Luke Shaw concedes it looks almost “certain” that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be staying on as manager after his latest stunning success against .

The Norwegian, who was handed an interim role as successor to Jose Mourinho in December, was already being widely tipped to fill a permanent post prior to a clash in .

His claims to a full-time contract have been enhanced, though, by a remarkable 3-1 victory over PSG which has booked United a quarter-final berth in Europe.

Solskjaer has now overseen 14 victories across 17 games at the helm, with positive progress being made at home and abroad.

Shaw admits that it would be a surprise to see the 1999 Treble winner overlooked when a decision is made on United’s next boss, telling Sky Sports: "I don't think I need to say much. After all these results, it looks certain.

"We all love Ole and we love the job that he has done so far.

" Like I say, we are really enjoying everything that is going on at the moment and I think the results have shown that.

"We have had a couple of blips but I think it is nine away games now [that we have won] and they have not been easy ones, so that shows what a job Ole and his staff have done.

"Long may that continue."

Ashley Young has echoed the thoughts of his fellow United defender, with the long-serving Red Devils star suggesting that the club’s board have an easy decision to make.

He said of Solskjaer’s future after a thrilling night in Paris: "That is not down to the players to decide.

"If you look from the outside, you would say 'why not?' - he has been fantastic since he has come in.

Article continues below

"He has given everyone a breath of fresh of air and I think the way he has gone about the job has been unbelievable and the achievements we have made in a short space of time have been fantastic.

"Luckily for us as players, we do not have to decide. It is down to the owners and directors to decide that."

United, who are now into the last eight of the Champions League and while also chasing down a top-four finish in the , will be back in action on Sunday away at .