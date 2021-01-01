Shaw admits 'massive' England regrets after 'letting Southgate down' with past conduct

The defender spent more than two years away from the Three Lions amid tepid production but has returned to the squad this month

Luke Shaw has admitted he used to show Gareth Southgate and the England national team insufficient attention and has only recently come to understand the gravity of representing his country.

The left-back said he used to let his conditioning fall below acceptable levels and "pulled out of a lot of camps" amid a period of personal turmoil that saw him spend more than two years away from the Three Lions.

After keeping in touch with Southgate and improving his club form at Manchester United, Shaw has been called up this month for World Cup qualifiers and is fully embracing his second chance.

What has been said?

"I've a few massive regrets and I couldn't stop thinking of the mistakes that I made in the past, especially with England," Shaw told reporters. "I pulled out of a lot of camps.

"Around that time, I was maybe not in the best condition but I think over the last two years I've thought about it so much - that was my biggest regret.

"And yeah, of course, letting Gareth [Southgate] down. I tried to keep in touch with him just to let him know that things had changed.

"He's said he's picked me on merit and how I've been performing.

"The past is the past and hopefully we've forgotten about that now and can just focus on the future and I want to keep impressing him.

"I think playing for your country is a massive privilege and an honour and I think at times I took advantage of that.

"I didn't really think about it too much but of course now I just want to forget the mistakes I've made in the past and Gareth's done that so we're just focusing on the future and obviously what's happening now."

When do the Three Lions play next?

England will finish the international break on Wednesday with a World Cup qualifier against a Poland team missing Robert Lewandowski to injury.

