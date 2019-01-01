Live Scores
Sharjah win the Arabian Gulf League with a 3-2 win against Al Wahda.

Club favourites Welliton and Igor Coronado scored the goals which secured the much needed win. Despite a strong start to the season Sharjah looked to be struggling with draws and a loss talling up until last night’s victory (Highlights below).

Highlights: 

