Sharjah win the Arabian Gulf League
Arabian Gulf League
Club favourites Welliton and Igor Coronado scored the goals which secured the much needed win. Despite a strong start to the season Sharjah looked to be struggling with draws and a loss talling up until last night’s victory (Highlights below).
🥳🥳🥳 #AGLeague@SharjahFCpic.twitter.com/aSEUuLDsMn— Arabian Gulf League (@AGLeague_EN) May 15, 2019
Highlights:
👏 Wins: 16— Arabian Gulf League (@AGLeague_EN) May 15, 2019
🙌 Draws: 8
👊 Losses: 1#Sharjah clinch the #AGLeague in an amazing fashion! pic.twitter.com/gUiiwoZzI4