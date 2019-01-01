Seydouba Soumah: Guinean winger scores against Mathis Bolly’s Molde FK

The 28-year-old launched Partizan Belgrade’s comeback win over the Norwegian side who had Cote d'Ivoire's Bolly on target

Guinea international Seydouba Soumah’s goal sparked Partizan Belgrade's 2-1 comeback win over Molde FK in Thursday’s encounter.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Mathia Bolly gave the Norwegian side a 44th-minute lead after profiting from Magnus Eikrem’s assist.

On the stroke of half-time, Soumah fired home the equaliser with Zoran Tosic credited for the assist.

Tosic settled the encounter with his 84th-minute goal as Molde left Partizan empty-handed.

Article continues below

Soumah’s contribution lasted 73 minutes as he was replaced by Bebras Natcho. ’s Umar Sadiq was handed a starter’s role by manager Savo Milosevic but was substituted for Ognjen Ozegovic after 46 minutes.

Leke James was on from the start to the finish for Molde and was cautioned in the 50th minute.

Molde host the Serbian side in the play-off’s return leg on August 29 with the winners on aggregate getting a group stage slot.