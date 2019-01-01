Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Barcelona
Lionel Messi & Co. were unable to find a way to break through Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday and have now won only one of their last five matches, albeit drawing the other four.
Sevilla, meanwhile,
|Game
|Sevilla vs Barcelona
|Date
|Saturday, February 23
|Time
|3:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET
|Stream (
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|N/A
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sevilla squad
|Goalkeepers
|Soriano, Vaclik
|Defenders
|Gomez, Kjaer, Wober, Carrico, Mercado, Escudero, Arana,
|Midfielders
|Amadou, Banega, Vidal, Navas, Sarabia, Vazquez, Mesa, Gonalons
|Forwards
|Promes, Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Munir
Sevilla
There are doubts over Daniel Carrico, Joris
Munir El Haddadi is liable to be on the bench against his former team.
Possible Sevilla starting XI: Vaclik; Marcado, Kjaer, Gomez; Vidal, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Arana; Silva, Ben Yedder
|Position
|Barcelona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Miranda, Gonzalez, Chumi, Umtiti, Murillo, Vermaelen
|Midfielders
|Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Alena
|Forwards
|Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele
Barcelona are without the now-familiar trio of Jesper Cillessen, Rafinha and Arthur Melo.
Given their intense fixture list and a sequence of vital matches on the horizon, some rotation in the squad would not be surprising.
Samuel Umtiti is a likely starter now that he is fit again.
Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele
Betting & Match Odds
Barcelona are favourites to win, with odds of 19/20 at Bet365. Sevilla
Match Preview
Barcelona may hold a seven-point advantage at the summit of the Primera Division, but they are well
The side that
Indeed, the Catalans boast only one win in five games since that clash, albeit negotiating a series of tricky fixtures
Still, their 0-0 stalemate against Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday proved that they are not at their sharpest, particularly in front of goal, where Luis Suarez was guilty of missing a string of opportunities.
“Football is a matter of success. If the opposition wastes occasions I get nervous; if we waste them, it only bothers me,” Valverde commented on his side after a result he was not entirely contented by.
“The tie is in the air, 0-0 is a dangerous result, we will not kid ourselves.”
At the weekend, the focus can turn back towards the league, in which they have a healthy, though not decisive lead over Atletico Madrid.
It marks the latest leg of a crucial period of the season, in which Barca face a string of key games. In the coming three weeks, they will face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the league and cup, followed by the return fixture with Lyon.
Sevilla, meanwhile,
A 3-0 loss to Villarreal last weekend put them on the verge of freefall, but head coach Pablo Machin believes that progress in Europe will give the squad a lift.
“The team came through with determination and without speculating,” he celebrated after his team set a new record for 18 two-legged European knockout ties won in succession.
Sevilla’s victory came at a physical cost. Not only did they finish the match tired, they lost Sergio Escudero due to injury, both factors that will count against them at the weekend.