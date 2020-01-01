Setien speaks about Barcelona's chances of signing Lautaro Martinez

The Blaugrana coach is unsure what his team's chances of signing the Argentine star are

head coach Quique Setien said he was neither "pessimistic or optimistic" about potentially signing forward Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 22, is linked with a move to the La Liga giants after scoring 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in bringing star Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Setien was unsure about Barca's chances of signing Martinez, while saying the coronavirus pandemic would impact transfers.

"We talk about transfers, but this pandemic is going to condition many things. The situation of the clubs will be economically complicated," he told Onda Cero on Sunday.

"I am not pessimistic or optimistic with Lautaro. I like how I like great footballers, but I have no illusions with any."

The La Liga season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic with Barcelona holding a two-point lead with 11 games left to play.

Setien, 61, would like to complete the campaign, although admitted it would be tough with Covid-19 having killed more than 164,000 people worldwide, with 's death toll exceeding 20,400.

"We all want the championship to end even if it is behind closed doors," he said. "But I would like to be guaranteed that there would be no problem."

Setien added: "I see it difficult to resume the championship. Until some light is seen, I prefer to stay at home."

The Spanish manager became Barcelona's coach in January following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde.

However, he was close to joining an Egyptian club before the Blaugrana came calling following seven months out of work after leaving .

"Days before Barcelona called me, I was about to leave to coach in ," Setien told El Larguero as per Marca.

"I would've coached Barcelona for free. Well, maybe not for free, but in almost any circumstance."

Former Pyramids FC owner Turki Al-Sheikh has said Setien had already signed a contract with the unnamed Egyptian club which he was about to own and the Spaniard was just three days away from starting work, before abandoning a move to Africa.

"Quique Setien was about to come to and start working within three days, but he received Barcelona’s offer and I told him not to refuse," Al-Sheikh posted on social media.

"This is the story and I am not going to tell you the name of the Egyptian club."