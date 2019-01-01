Serie A's denial of racism hinders it from solving the problem

Serie A continues to grapple with racist issues simply because the footballing authorities refuse to admit that it is a real problem in Italy

We have been here before. This is not something new in as racism continues to rear its ugly head in the league.

Just last year, 's Kalidou Koulibaly was the target of racial insults in a league game against . His case is similar to the latest case of racism experienced by Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi against , in ' win over the Sardinians last night. Compounding matters were Leonardo Bonucci's comments and Cagliari owner Tommaso Giulini's stance on the subject.

Both individuals seem to deny the fact that a clear cut case of racism occurred and instead chose to deflect the core issue, with non-relevant matters. Significantly, this is the crux of the problem when it comes to the issue of racial abuse in .

The constant denial that racism actually exists in the peninsula is what is stopping, the problem from being eradicated. Footballing bodies and authorities continue to be lax in their actions simply because they believe that these are isolated cases.

Serie A has long taken a dim view when it comes to racism and for a league that is trying to recover its status, as the top league in Europe, it must start accepting the fact that racism is a real problem in the league. Accepting that you have a problem is the first step to solving it. At the moment, Serie A will continue to be backward for there are more deniers than acceptors.