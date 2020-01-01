Serie A matches should be free to air, says Italian sports minister Spadafora

The minister also offered his preferred alternative if an agreement isn't found, including a free-to-air programme showing live highlights

games could be shown free to air in if the league season can be resumed, the country’s Minister for Youth Policies and Sport has said.

Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that the two dates currently being discussed for the Serie A season to continue are June 13 and June 20.

It is suggested that if people are free to watch games at home, it is less likely to cause large gatherings of people coming together to watch matches.

However, reports in Italy have claimed the 20 Serie A clubs are generally against the idea.

"The two possible dates for the resumption of Serie A are June 13 and 20,” Spadafora said.

“On May 28 I have summoned the world of football to evaluate together the date of the possible restart and to be able to decide together if and when the championship can resume."

Spadafora also outlined his intention that, if an agreement cannot be found to show games live, then a live highlights show should instead be made free to air – showing goals and incidents from each game as they happen.

"Many have asked me to refer to the German model,” he added.

“There was an agreement to broadcast live highlights free to air, with individual matches being available to those with subscriptions.

“We will absolutely have to think about it. This will avoid gatherings in public places and bars if they open again.”

The issue of television rights and payments is one which will need to be addressed before the league season can resume.

Teams have already begun ramping up their training schedules, with players allowed to train in larger groups than was permitted at first, as long as players continue to test negative for Covid-19.

Negotiations are underway between Serie A and broadcasters with final instalments for this season’s live match rights still yet to be paid.

It is thought that if another option is put on the table – games being shown free to air rather than on subscription channels, for example – the league and clubs could find themselves in a weaker position in their negotiations with broadcasters.