Serie A best defender Koulibaly to wear special badge for 2019-20 season

As part of recognition for his fine defensive displays last term, the Senegal international will be wearing a celebratory crest in every league match

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will have a special gold badge on his shirt throughout the 2019-20 season.

The development comes as an honour for players who were outstanding in their respective playing position in the Italian top-flight last season.

The 28-year-old was named the best defender in the Serie A last campaign for his impressive performances where he managed 125 clearances, 31 blocks and won 67 percent of his total tackles (60).

Koulibaly joins Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, forward Fabio Quagliarella, youngster Nicolo Zaniolo and star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was named the league’s MVP, in the exclusive list.

On Saturday, the Senegalese centre-back was in action for 90 minutes to help Carlo Ancelotti's side edge 4-3 in the opening league fixture.