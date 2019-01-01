Serie A 2019-20 key fixtures: Juventus host Napoli on second gameweek
Serie A champions Juventus will host last season's runners-up Napoli on the second gameweek of the 2019-20 campaign, headlining the list of key fixtures for the upcoming season.
The league announced the fixtures for the new campaign on Monday, with the 2019-20 season set to begin on August 25.
Antonio Conte's Serie A return with Inter will come at home to promoted Lecce, while Juventus' title defence starts with a trip to Parma.
The Bianconeri romped to an eighth consecutive league title last term and will face an early test of their credentials under new head coach Maurizio Sarri – Napoli boss until 2018 – when Carlo Ancelotti takes his side to Allianz Stadium on September 1 in the teams' second match of their respective seasons.
That day will also see the first Rome derby of the season, with Lazio and Roma facing off at Stadio Olimpico.
It has been an intriguing close season in Italy, with many of the country's top clubs changing coaches.
Conte is now at Inter and Sarri is back in Serie A with defending champions Juve after leaving Chelsea.
AC Milan swapped Gennaro Gattuso for Marco Giampaolo and Roma are now under the tutelage of Paolo Fonseca.
The first Milan derby between Giampaolo's AC Milan and Conte's Inter is scheduled for September 22, with the reverse fixture lined up for February 9.
In November, Juventus face a Turin derby against Torino and a home clash against AC Milan.
Following the winter break between December 23 and January 5, Napoli host Inter and Juventus meet Roma in the capital in January before the season comes to an eye-catching close on May 24.
Juve host Roma, Inter travel to Atalanta – who finished third last season – and Napoli take on Lazio at the San Paolo on what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.
All fixtures are subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.
Matchday one fixtures in full
Cagliari v Brescia
Fiorentina v Napoli
Hellas Verona v Bologna
Inter v Lecce
Parma v Juventus
Roma v Genoa
Sampdoria v Lazio
SPAL v Atalanta
Torino v Sassuolo
Udinese v AC Milan
Serie A 2019-20 key fixtures:
September 1, Juventus v Napoli
September 1, Lazio v Roma
September 22, Milan v Inter
October 6, Inter v Juventus
November 3, Torino v Juventus
November 10, Juventus v Milan
November 24, Milan v Napoli
December 8, Lazio v Juventus
December 15, Genoa v Sampdoria
--
January 5, Napoli v Inter
January 12, Roma v Juventus
January 26, Napoli v Juventus
January 26, Roma v Lazio
February 9, Inter v Milan
March 1, Juventus v Inter
April 5, Juventus v Torino
April 11, Milan v Juventus
April 19, Napoli v Milan
April 26, Juventus v Lazio
May 3, Sampdoria v Genoa
May 24, Juventus v Roma