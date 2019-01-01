Sergio Lobera - FC Goa were a better team than ATK

The Spanish manager refused to comment on his verbal spat with ATK manager Antonio Lopez Habas....

clinched a narrow yet entertaining win over to climb to the top of the (ISL) table on Saturday in Goa.

After the win, a satisfied Sergio Lobera heaped praise on his players for picking up the three points against a tough ATK team.

"I can speak about something which we can definitely improve. I want to congratulate my players. It was a very difficult match, they are a very good team. The possession of the ball, the control of the game, to create chances and to score goals. When we conceded one goal, the attitude of the team became very good.

"I think it is one step more. It was a big match against a direct opponent. ATK are in a very good position. After seven matches, with too many problems about suspensions and injuries I win and finish top of the table. It is important for the fans, players. I am very proud of all the players. If today we are sitting at the top of the table, it is not only for the players who played today but it is because of all the players who are there in the squad, who have been together in difficult situations."

Lobera further suggested that his team was better on the night and deserved full points.

"It was a very good first half. It is very important for us to continue working in the same way. Only one mistake cost us one goal. I think my team deserves this win. I am 100 per cent sure that today FC Goa was a better team than ATK."

Lobera got involved in a verbal spat with the opposition coach Antonio Lopez Habas after the match but the Gaurs boss refused to comment on the incident.

"It is all in the ground. It is finished there. I think it is important to keep everything on the ground."

The former FC assistant coach remained cautious ahead of facing Josep Gombau's Odisha FC in their next match.

"It will be a difficult match as Odisha play a style of football which is similar to us. They keep possession and have very good players. Now I want to enjoy the victory and think about the next match tomorrow."