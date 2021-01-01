Senghor rescinds decision to contest for Caf Presidency and reportedly backs Motsepe

The Masandawana boss is hoping to replace Ahmad Ahmad in the highest football office on the continent

Senegal Football Federation boss Augustin Senghor has announced his decision to withdraw from the Confederation of African Football presidential election

Senghor will now reportedly support South African businessman Patrice Motsepe to become the new President of Caf.

Motsepe is now the favourite to win the elections which are scheduled to take place on March 12 as Senghor was the biggest threat to the ambitions of the Mamelodi Sundowns president.

Senghor revealed that his decision to pull out of the election has been backed by the Senegalese government which is led by Mackay Hall.

The Caf executive committee member released the following statement on Friday.

"Taking into account the particular context of this campaign, we have decided to accept the consensual proposal submitted to us by Fifa, Morocco and Egypt, in the name of the supreme interest of the unity of African Football," Senghor said in a statement.

"It seems to us that this is the best decision that we could take after a lucid analysis of the current situation of CAF and of the imperative need to favour a synergy of actions of all the skills to rectify it - a Team to raise African football.

"I would like to express my most ardent thanks to the Head of State President Macky Sall for his commitment and his active and unwavering support alongside me from the first hours of my candidacy to this day.

"He mobilized the Minister of Sports Mactar Ba and the whole Government who spared neither their time nor their energy to make our candidacy triumph as well as the Senegalese diplomacy.

"I will not forget my campaign team who accompanied me throughout Africa and beyond to convince my peers from member associations of the relevance of my candidacy for the presidency of Caf."

"A special mention will be made to my counterparts from Gabon and The Gambia who sponsored this candidacy and to all the leaders, Senegalese and African legends, actors and sympathizers of African football who saw in my humble person the man of the situation for straighten out a CAF in bad shape lately.

"The withdrawal of my candidacy for the Presidency of CAF for the benefit of another Candidate will not be shared by all for various reasons, I am aware of this. But I think it's a good decision, the Right decision."

Motsepe is now running against Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya for the Caf presidency.