Senegal prospect Diallo sees red as 10-man PSG defeat Metz

The 24-year-old defender was given the marching orders as Thomas Tuchel's men laboured to their first Ligue 1 win of the season against the Maroons

Abdou Diallo was sent off as 10-man struggled to a 1-0 victory over Metz in Wednesday’s French encounter.

The centre-back of Senegalese got dismissed by referee Mikael Lesage in the 65th minute for a second bookable offence.

65' Abdou Diallo is sent off following a second yellow card#PSGFCM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 16, 2020

Having missed the Parisians' 1-0 defeat to Olympique where five players saw red, Diallo was restored to the depleted PSG starting XI.

In the first minute of the clash inside Parc des Princes, he was cautioned for tugging Ibrahima Niane. With 25 minutes to go, however, he was shown the way out for a second yellow card after pulling the shirt of 's Niane.

That dismissal meant that PSG have had four red cards in their last two French topflight games, as many as in their previous sixty-two (62) outings.

4 - Paris have had four red cards in their last two Ligue 1 games, as many as in their previous 62. Nervous. pic.twitter.com/GTgLwCMlTE — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 16, 2020

For Niane, that was his third red card as a professional football with the other two coming during his spells at Zulte-Waregem and .

Even at one player down, PSG recorded their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign courtesy of a late Julian Draxler strike. The German fired past international Alexandre Oukidja following a great work from Angel Di Maria.



Senegal international Idrissa Gueye was handed a starter’s role by Tuchel but he was replaced after 84 minutes by 19-year-old Mali prospect Bandiougou Fadiga who became the club's 464th player.

Bandiougou Fadiga became the capital's 464th player 👏❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/vB7dTUNgOq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 16, 2020

Vincent Hognon’s Metz had several African stars on parade aside from goalkeeper Oukidja. While Mali's Mamadou Fofana, 's John Boye and Senegal's Habib Maiga saw every minute of action, Niane came off for Thierry Ambrose with nine minutes left to play as Senegal's Habibou Diallo lasted for 73 minutes before making way for his compatriot Opa Nguette.

Nine minutes from full time, Youssef Maziz replaced Algeria's Farid Boulaya, while Cote d'ivoire's Victorien Angban came in for Vincent Pajot with four minutes left to play.

With this defeat, Metz sit in the 18th spot in the French elite division log after losing all three games so far in the 2020-21 campaign. They welcome to Stade Saint-Symphorien as they continue their chase for their first point on Sunday.

PSG travel to Allianz Riviera for their game against Patrick Vieira's Nice.