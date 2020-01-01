Senegal midfielder Faty discharged after recovering from coronavirus in Turkey

Almost a week after his Turkish Super Lig club announced a positive Covid-19 case, the Ankaragucu midfielder has confirmed his recovery from the virus

midfielder Ricardo Faty has been discharged from a Turkish hospital on Monday after recovering from coronavirus.

Faty tested positive to the virus last Tuesday during a medical examination carried out by Ankaragucu ahead of their first training session after the lockdown in .

“Unfortunately, one of our players has tested positive for Covid-19, and further advanced checks were carried out. His treatment starts in the hospital. We will be informing our fans regarding the situation of our footballer during the treatment process,” the club statement read.

More teams

The former and Bursaspor midfielder took to social media to announce his recovery on Monday and praised the healthcare workers for their ‘extraordinary job’.

“As of today, I am completely healed and my Covid-19 tests are negative. Thank you all for your interest and good faith messages,” Faty wrote on Instagram.

“To the healthcare professionals who do an extraordinary job every day and I would also like to thank my club's managers, players and staff for their support.

“Always pay attention to yourself. We are strong together.”

After two months of suspension, the Turkish Super Lig is expected to restart on June 12 and Faty is cleared to reunite with his teammates ahead of next month's games.

The 33-year-old is a regular player for Ankaragucu this season, making 23 league appearances for 17th-placed Mustafa Akcay's side who are battling relegation in the league.

Article continues below

Faty moved to Ankara from Bursaspor on a free transfer in June 2018. Before the switch, he won the in 2007 and helped Roma to a second-place finish in the in the 2009-10 campaign.

He also won the French League Cup in the early part of his career with in the 2004-05 season.

Born in , the former midfielder made his Senegal debut against during a friendly fixture in 2012 and his second and last appearance was against during a 2014 World Cup qualifier against Uganda when he came on as a 90th-minute substitute for Sadio Mane.