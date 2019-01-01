Semi Ajayi rescues Rotherham United from defeat vs. Reading

The Nigeria international salvaged a point for the Millers at the Madejski Stadium to keep their survival chances alive

Semi Ajayi scored his second Championship goal of the season as United held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Super Eagles defender who was making his 34th league appearance of the season pounced on Clark Robertson's cross to cancel out Ovie Ejaria's opener.

Ejaria had earlier opened the scoring at the Madejski Stadium in the 31st minute before Ajayi's 79th-minute header saved Paul Warne's men from conceding their 15th league loss this term.

The 25-year-old was on parade from start to finish as Rotherham United who have 30 points from 34 games keep their survival hopes alive with a crucial point on the road.

Rotherham United take on for their next Championship outing next Saturday.