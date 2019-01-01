‘Sell Ozil and sign four new players’ – Arsenal offered transfer advice by former striker

With speculation continuing to suggest that the German will be offloaded this summer, Kevin Campbell believes he should be sold to free up funds

should be looking to sell Mesut Ozil this summer, says Kevin Campbell, with the money they could save on his contract allowing them to bring in four “versatile players”.

Questions continue to be asked of the German midfielder’s future in north London.

He only committed to a lucrative new deal in February 2018, but has seen many suggest that he should not be allowed to see it out.

Inconsistency continues to plague the World Cup winner, while another untimely knock prevented him from figuring in a costly 3-0 defeat to Leicester for Unai Emery’s side on Sunday.

Campbell believes the Gunners now need to move the 30-year-old on, allowing them to reinvest in other areas of the squad during the next transfer window.

The former Arsenal striker told the Daily Express of Ozil: “If it was up to me, he’d be gone.

“I don’t think he can contribute enough to Arsenal. With the set-up and the way the Premier League is going, I don’t think he does enough.

“Is he a wonderfully gifted player? Of course he is. But the way his talent is going, he doesn’t do enough for me.

“On his wage, that could bring in four players. And it might be four versatile players.

“On one person’s wage you get four opportunities to improve the squad, that must take priority.

“More functional players get the better of Arsenal and are undoing them.

“That should never undo Arsenal because the club should have that in abundance.

“Arsenal haven’t had that type of player in recent years and they need to get that back.”

Emery is considered to be in need of a squad refresh this summer, with Arsenal carrying too many players.

The Gunners have not, however, invested heavily in recent windows and are unlikely to loosen the purse strings over the summer.

Parting with Ozil could make useful funds available.

They would, however, need to identify a number of targets to plug gaps in the middle of the park, with Aaron Ramsey already destined to head through the exits after agreeing pre-contract terms with Juventus.

For now, though, the Gunners must ensure that focus remains locked on the present and an ongoing bid to snatch a top-four finish in the Premier League and potential triumph.