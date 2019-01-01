Selangor move up to third again as Melaka stumble

The Red Giants retook the third spot with a 2-1 win over Klang Valley rivals Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, following the conclusion of round 16 of MSL.

Due to injuries to his players, boss B. Satiananthan made drastic changes to his line-up. They were made to wait until the 36th minute for the first goal, Ifedayo Olesegun slotting the ball past goalkeeper Sharbinee Allawee. But a controversial penalty to the visitors, awarded by referee Fitri Maskon after he had initially flagged Guilherme de Paula for offside, allowed the Brazilian striker to equalise from the spot at the hour mark. An assistant referee insisted that Fandi Othman's pull on Darko Markovic should be penalised by a spot kick. Kuala Lumpur then sat deep wanting to defend the one point, but deep in injury time, Fitri made another contentious call; punishing Luke Woodland for stopping Sean Selvaraj in his own box. The other soft penalty in the match was converted by Sandro da Silva for the winner.

and FC meanwhile played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium. Goals by Davy Angan (17') and Luka Milunovic (30') allowed the hosts to go in front, but Sanjar Shaakhmedov pulled one back in the 41st minute. Angan restored the Mousedeers' two-goal lead just three minutes into the second half, but Shaakhmedov and the visitors never gave up. The Uzbekistani struck twice in the 72nd and 82nd minutes to allow the Turtles to come away with a point, which could have been three had Lee Tuck managed to convert the penalty they were awarded at the hour mark.

These results, as well as the goalless draw between and on Friday, allowed Selangor to move back up to third in the standings, two points behind Pahang.

