Selangor forwards are not ineffective, protests Ifedayo

Selangor recorded a win over Klang Valley rivals Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, but the way they and their opponents played left a lot to be desired.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite dominating possession and creating most of the chances, Selangor in particular failed to combine well in the final third area, to break down the KL defence who were more than happy to sit back and aim for a draw.

In the end it took a controversial last-minute penalty that was converted by Sandro da Silva for them to come away with the three points, after KL forwards Guilherme de Paula's 58th-minute penalty had earlier cancelled out Ifedayo Olesegun's 36th-minute opener.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Ifedayo bristled at Goal's suggestion that the Red Giants' forwards struggled to play effectively in the match.

"I disagree with that [opinion]," responded the Nigerian. "In the first half we exchanged passes well, when it was 0-0 and both teams were looking for the opening goal.

"After my goal, they would have six, seven players defending whenever Endrick [dos Santos], Sandro and Sarkunan [Krishnansamy] had the ball. It got more difficult to get the ball to the striker.

"But when they got the goal (equaliser), they wanted to keep it at 1-1, it was eight players behind the ball and it became even more difficult for us to try and get the ball in the danger area," explained the former Felda United man.

The mid-season signing's goal in the match has taken his individual tally to five goals in four matches.

