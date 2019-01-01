Selangor deny German's axing was racially motivated, Ifedayo defends club and fans

In an interview with BBC that was published on Tuesday, former Selangor player Antonio German remarked that racial concerns led to his February axing.

secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon has issued a short response to an accusation of racism made by its former player Antonio German.

In an interview with BBC that was published on Tuesday, the Grenada forward, who featured for the Red Giants for a month earlier this season, remarked that he was cut by the club in February due to racial concerns stemming from the fans.

Antonio German. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

But when contacted by Goal, the club issued a brief statement on German's dismissal through its secretary-general Johan.

“We would like to reiterate that the motivation behind Antonio German's release was not racially driven.

"He was released as the team needed a replacement that would complement the team's gameplay and to improve the team's performance.”

Goal also reached out to Nigerian striker of African descent Ifedayo Olusegun, seeking his experience at Selangor and with their fans after joining them in the 2019 second transfer window.

"Since I joined Selangor, the fans have always given me positive and constructive comments and I have never been victim to any racial abuse, either from our fans or opposition fans.

"Selangor have always been very supportive to the players. Perhaps German had a different experience than I did, but so far my experience in Selangor has been more than pleasant.

But please do not forget the fact that racial abuse exists in the world of football, and it is a despicable act," wrote the 28-year old in response to questions asked by Goal in a Twitter message.

