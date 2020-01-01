Selangor will become more dangerous as players understand Safuwan and Gan better, says Sandro

36-year old Selangor midfielder Sandro da Silva showed no signs of slowing down in 2020, shining to help the Red Giants defeat Indonesia's Persib 3-0.

First providing an assist to team skipper Taylor Regan in the 10th minute, he turned scorer himself before the break, and was then rested early in the second half.

But in the post-match press conference, the Brazilian chose to credit his teammates instead.

"I'm very happy to score, but what's more important is my teammates working very hard in preparation for the . But we'll keep improving game by game.

"This is positive. Congratulations to the team for working very hard and we deserve to win the game tonight," said the former man.

When asked by a reporter, he said he believes that the Red Giants will be even more dangerous when they understand their new signings; Brendan Gan and Safuwan Baharudin better.

"They are both quality players, national team players, but they need to further adapt to the team and we need to train together more. It has only been five weeks, but with quality players there is little problem. We understand each other on the field.

"The management signing these players means Selangor will become stronger and we will do well this season," remarked Sandro.

