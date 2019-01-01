Selangor's Rauf believes pre-season hiccups will be overcome after Thailand friendlies

Despite their signings, Selangor have recorded only one win in their pre-season friendlies, and their fans are already nervous.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite having shown improvements on the managerial side of things ahead of the 2019 season, Selangor so far have not been able to inspire confidence where it matters the most; on the pitch. Editors' Picks Super-sub Lukaku can be the 'new Solskjaer' for Man Utd

Arsenal close in on loan move for Barcelona winger Denis Suarez

Real Madrid selling Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the worst decisions in football history

Barcelona benchwarmer Coutinho struggling to justify €160m transfer fee

After a number of test and friendly pre-season matches; the Red Giants, who have made a number of big signings under new boss B. Satiananthan, have only managed to record one win, two draws and two defeats. Most recently, they fell to a shock 5-2 defeat to second-tier university club UKM FC on Tuesday, at the Inspen Stadium, Bangi.

Despite the uninspiring results, club vice president and team manager Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad is confident that they will be able to hit the ground running when the league campaign kicks off next month.

"We'll be focusing on our first three league matches instead, and we hope that our fans will come support us.

"For now, I've noticed that the new signings and younger players have shown gaps in their game, while there are others who are carrying knocks. We haven't caught the momentum yet, but I believe that the coach will do something to find his first eleven, God willing," said Rauf when met by Goal after the UKM friendly.

He also revealed that the Red Giants will travel to Thailand next week to play in three friendly matches, including one against recent Thai League 1 champions.

"I can confirm that we're leaving on January 13, and will come back on the 18th. We'll be playing in three matches.

"All against top-tier Thai sides, including Chonburi FC," said the former Selangor player.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!