Sean targets 10 goals and more minutes in 2019

Sean Selvaraj has been impressing for the Red Giants in their pre-season matches.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite a slow start to his first ever season with Selangor in 2018, Sean Selvaraj was one of the few squad members retained by the new Red Giants' management for 2019. Editors' Picks Has unhappy Mahrez been given the Sane treatment by Pep?

Emiliano Sala missing plane: Rescue operation suspended as hopes fade for Cardiff City striker

Alexis-Mkhitaryan, one year on: The most underwhelming swap deal in history?

'Your granny is a w***e!' Thierry Henry's Monaco nightmare going from bad to worse

And he has maintained that late progress, having scored three goals in their pre-season test matches under new head coach B. Satiananthan.

When met by the press after their friendly match against Singaporean side Home United on Tuesday, the forward said he's looking to convince the former Felda United boss to give him more playing minutes this season.

"As a young player, I want to play. I feel that the coach will give me the chance as long as I keep my performance up in training and friendlies. When I get the chance, I have to take it.

"Satiananthan is a coach who always gives a chance to players who perform. If I do perform, I should be the one playing. I've been improving in the past games, but I need to train hard and improve (further) when the season starts," said the former Negeri Sembilan youth player.

When asked by Goal whether he has set a target for the 2019 season, Sean answered that his aim is an ambitious, bigger goal-scoring haul.

Last year I scored three goals altogether in the Super League and the Malaysia Cup, so this year I've set a target of at least 10 goals.

"If I were given the chance, hopefully I can reach this target," said the 22-year old forward.

In the match on Tuesday, Sean came on in the last 15 minutes, came close to scoring on one occasion.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!