'Schmeichel's dream is to join Man Utd' - Leicester keeper 'will do anything to get to' Old Trafford, says ex-team-mate

The Danish shot-stopper has been tipped to join up with the Red Devils in the summer transfer window

Kasper Schmeichel's "biggest dream" is to join , according to his ex- team-mate Mikkel Bischoff, who says the Leicester goalkeeper "will do anything to get to" Old Trafford.

Schmeichel has enjoyed a stellar career in English football over the past 15 years, which began when he graduated to City's senior squad in 2005.

The international spent four years at Etihad Stadium but ultimately failed to earn the No 1 jersey after a string of loan spells away from the club.

He ended up joining Notts County in 2009 and spent one season at Meadow Lane before joining , where he did enough to attract the attention of Leicester.

The Foxes snapped Schmeichel up on a three-year contract in June 2011 and he has since made 378 appearances for the club, becoming a Premier League winner in the process.

The 2019-20 campaign has been another strong one for the 33-year-old, who recorded 13 clean sheets to help Brendan Rodgers' side finish fifth in the top-flight.

Schmeichel is now being linked with a move to United, with his only previous affiliation to the club coming due to his father Peter's status as an Old Trafford legend.

The Red Devils' current first choice keeper David de Gea has allowed errors to creep into his game this term which have cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men valuable points on several occasions.

United have been urged to replace the Spaniard before the 2020-21 campaign gets underway, and Bischoff insists that Schmeichel won't hesitate to jump ship if he gets a call from the Manchester outfit in the coming weeks.

The ex-City centre-back, who was on the books at the Etihad between 2001 and 2006, told Ekstra Bladet: “United will certainly not be deterred by his [Schmeichel's] age of 33 years. The most successful goalkeepers at the club in recent years have been well into their thirties. He can easily play three or four good years there.

“Schmeichel is a huge United fan. He always has been and always will be, it will be the biggest dream come true if he were to succeed [in joining United].

“If Kasper gets the opportunity to play just ten games for United, then he jumps. It’s simply so big for him. He is such a big fan that he will do anything to get to that club.”