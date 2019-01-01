Schick joins RB Leipzig on loan from Roma

The Czech Republic international has struggled for form at Stadio Olimpico and now has a chance to kick start his season with a move to the Bundesliga

have signed forward Patrik Shick on loan for the rest of the season with an option to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

The club will pay a fee of €3.5 million, with a further €500,000 depending on certain performance-related conditions being met.

If Leipzig qualify for the 2020-21 , they will have the option to make Shick's transfer permanent for €29m (£26.4m/$31.8m).

"I am very happy to be part of this great, young team and look forward to my new job," Shick, who has eight goals in 18 appearances for the , told his new club's official website.

"Of course, I came here to help the team and achieve our goals together. I am glad that everything worked out in the end with RB Leipzig."

The 23-year-old Czech Republic international joined Roma on an initial loan from in August 2017, having impressed with 11 goals in his maiden season.

A youth product from Sparta Prague, Shick had seen a proposed move to collapse despite undergoing a medical in Turin – a saga that seemingly lingered over an underwhelming start to life in 's capital.

His move was eventually made permanent for a reported €37 million (£33.7/$40.6m) in June 2018 but life did not improve for Schick as he continued to struggle to meet the heights he reached in his first season in the Italian top-flight.

Over the course of 57 appearances for Roma in all competitions, he managed eight goals and will now look for a new lease of life with Julian Nagelsmann's Bundesliga pacesetters.

Leipzig are the only team in 's top flight with a 100 per cent record from their opening three matches and host in a mouth-watering clash on their return to action following the international break.

The club will also particpate in the Champions League this season, and will face off against , Zenit and in Group G.

Roma have bolstered their attacking options on transfer deadline day with the loan signing of Nikola Kalinic from , with Henrikh Mkhitaryan also completing a switch from Arsenal.