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Saudi journalist: Diaby shows no respect for the club... and should be sacked immediately

Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem
Al Ittihad
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
M. Diaby
Saudi Arabia
France

Will the French winger be leaving in the summer?

Frenchman Moussa Diaby, a winger for Al-Ittihad Jeddah, has come under heavy criticism following his sending-off during the match against Al-Hazm, despite his team’s 1–0 victory in their encounter in Round 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

Diaby was sent off 34 minutes into the match after striking an Al-Hazm player with a powerful blow to the lower abdomen, sparking outrage in the stands as fans booed the French winger as he left the pitch.

Commenting on the sending-off, Saudi pundit Manaf Abu Shukair said on the Saudi programme "Dourina Ghair": "What Diaby did shows a great deal of recklessness and a lack of responsibility; he has no respect for the club or the fans."

He added: “We saw the fans booing as he left the pitch, because he acted recklessly without considering the team’s interests, and I believe the player sees himself as bigger than the club.”

He continued: “Diaby must be punished by Al-Ittihad’s management; he plays recklessly and feels no sense of responsibility, and I believe he will leave in the summer.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

He concluded: “The Al-Ittihad management must consider dismissing the player in some form by the end of the season, given the poor technical and disciplinary state he has reached.”

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