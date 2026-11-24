Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is considering a radical overhaul of its foreign player quota from the 2027-28 season that could spark another major transfer raid on Europe's top leagues. Officials are weighing up proposals to raise the overseas limit to as many as 18 per club, or even scrap the cap altogether, to elevate domestic standards.

Advertisement

League weighs radical quota expansion

As reported by The Times, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is exploring several options to transform Roshn Saudi League squad registration ahead of 2027-28. Proposals include lifting the overseas allowance to 14, 16 or 18 players per club, with the most drastic option removing the cap entirely. Any changes would remain subject to strict financial and regulatory controls, though no final decision has been made.

Current rules face major departure

Under existing 2026-27 regulations, Saudi Pro League clubs can register 10 foreign players within a 25-man squad, comprising eight senior stars and two under-21s alongside an extra slot for a Saudi-born professional. League matchday rules generally limit sides to eight overseas players, whereas the King's Cup and Saudi Super Cup permit all 10 to start.

Expanding the quota would mark a major shift, potentially allowing clubs to field an entirely foreign starting XI. Citing private sources, Asharq Al-Awsat adds that the discussions are tied to a broader strategy aimed at pushing Saudi players to pursue moves abroad and creating more minutes for local talent at smaller clubs. To support this, the federation is exploring a financial mechanism to help less wealthy sides cover wages for Saudi players contracted to richer teams.

Ronaldo could miss new era

If approved, the changes would hand clubs like Al-Nassr far greater freedom to recruit around stars such as Joao Felix and Sadio Mane. However, Cristiano Ronaldo might not even be around to experience the new landscape. With his Al-Nassr contract expiring on June 30, 2027, the Portuguese forward is expected to finish the 2026-27 campaign, though retirement currently looks the most likely scenario beyond next summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Before committing to any overhaul, the federation has also sent clubs an official questionnaire seeking feedback on academy roles, local player development and the impact of foreign stars on domestic talent.

Survey results will guide decision

The federation will now analyse the club survey responses before deciding whether to expand or scrap the foreign player limit for 2027-28. Any green light could trigger a fierce summer transfer raid across Europe's top leagues as Saudi sides look to fill newly created squad spots. Meanwhile, domestic officials must balance those global ambitions with safeguards that protect playing time for Saudi youngsters.