Sarri fined £8,000 by FA after admitting misconduct charge

The Italian reacted furiously to something that was said by a member of the Burnley coaching staff on Monday night

boss Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of misconduct.

Sarri was sent from the dugout for his reaction to a fracas involving Chelsea and players in the 94th minute of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Italian stormed down the touchline to vent his frustration at the visitors and as result was ejected his usual seat.

The events left an unsavoury taste between both sets of players at full-time, with several squaring-up after the final whistle.

On Wednesday it was announced that Sarri had been charged with misconduct and on Thursday the FA confirmed he had been fined for his actions.

"Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarri did not conduct his post-match media duties after apparently being left incensed by the decision to send him off, which assistant Gianfranco Zola later described as a misunderstanding.

Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty. It concerned his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday’s [22/04/2019] game between Chelsea and Burnley in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/R5y6pb1xkS — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) April 25, 2019

Zola also stated the former Napoli head coach had been offended by comments made by members of Burnley's coaching staff and was also frustrated by the Clarets' alleged time-wasting.

Reports later emerged suggesting Sarri had been the target of a discriminatory insult by someone from the Burnley dugout, however there was no mention of this in the FA statement.

“The reason [for Sarri not showing up after the game] is he's very frustrated, so he'd prefer not to come over here,” Zola said after the match.

“He's been sent off. I think he's been offended as well, so he didn't feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you [the media].

"I think he's been told something from their bench, but don't ask me exactly what. I don't want to go down that line, but we'll see what we can do about that.

"You say words because of the adrenalin, but he wasn't particularly happy. If Maurizio said that, probably it's something that could have been avoided.”

Chelsea’s 2-2 draw on Monday means they head into the next round of Premier League fixtures fourth in the table, just a point clear of fifth-place and three ahead of , who they play on Sunday.