Sarr: Watford's target is to secure Premier League promotion

The Senegal international has expressed his delight with the performances of the Hornets and hopes his side will clinch a ticket to the top-flight

Ismaila Sarr has revealed Watford's primary target is to secure promotion to the Premier League and winning the Championship title is secondary.

The 23-year-old helped the Hornets to extend their winning run to six games against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

The victory ensured they maintained their second place on the league table, with 78 points from 39 games, to reduce their gap with leaders Norwich City to six points.

Sarr, who used the international break to recover from a hamstring, has explained Watford’s target for the season.

“I don’t think about the title, because the main goal is to go up to the Premier League, so we’re focused on keeping on picking up three points,” Sarr, who has four assists and nine goals already this season, told the club website.

“Whether we win the league or not, that’s not important. We have to keep working to improve, get more points and go up, but first place is not an obsession.

“I feel much better now. I’ve worked a lot during this international break to recover, so now I feel fit.

“I’m very happy, but it’s not only me. I’m happy when everyone is happy around the team; the players, the staff and the supporters as well.

“All I can do is keep working hard, which I did. I gave my contribution and I’m happy because everyone is happy.”

Watford, like other major clubs around the world, have been playing their games without fans due to the coronavirus rules preventing them from the stadium.

Sarr revealed he missed the support of the fans and urged his side to continue to motivate themselves for victories.

“Supporters give you that extra push, to win the game and to play as best you can. Now the supporters are not here, so we need to keep pushing in order to be ready for when they are back,” he continued.

“Supporters make sacrifices to follow us, and supporters give us a push. All we can do is try to return something to them, and obviously go up and enjoy the moment together.”

Sarr has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 34 Championship games this season and will hope to add to his tally when Watford take on Middlesbrough on Monday.