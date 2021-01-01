Sarr beats Bachmann and Hughes to Watford Player of the Month prize

Following his impressive performances, the Senegalese forward has won the Hornets’ monthly accolade

Ismaila Sarr has been named Watford Player of the Month for the month of April 2021.

The 23-year-old Senegal international beat Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and English midfielder Will Hughes to the prize.

While Sarr accrued 56 percent of the votes, Bachmann amassed 26 percent with Hughes finishing in third place with a meager 18% of votes from fans.

“Ismaila Sarr is your Sportsbet.io Player of the Month for April!” a statement from the club website read.

“The winger scored four goals this month, taking his tally to 13 for the season. These included two Goal of the Season contenders against Reading and a penalty against Millwall which sealed Watford's promotion back to the Premier League.

“The Senegalese star won the award with 56.1 percent of the vote, beating fellow nominees Daniel Bachmann (25.7 percent) and Will Hughes (18.1 percent). Congratulations Ismaila.”

The former Metz and Rennes man was in fine form during the month under review that saw Xisco Munoz seal a return to the Premier League.

During that period, he scored four goals which included an impressive double against Reading, the only goal in the 1-0 defeat of Millwall.

In a recent interview, the Senegal international praised the collective effort of his teammates for their return to the Premier League.

“I didn’t win anything. The whole team won,” the former Metz and Rennes star told the club website.

“I just tried to do my job, creating dangerous situations and scoring goals. The reality is there’s been an effort from the whole group.

“Yes [it’s one of my career highlights] but we can still do better. The league is not finished, and we still have two games to go, so we have to carry on.

“I just decided I wanted to take the penalty. It’s not the first time I’ve played football and it’s not the first time I’ve gone for a penalty.

“I’m very happy, and everyone is happy as well, because everyone did such a great job, from the players to the manager and the staff behind the scenes.”

Sarr would be hoping to add to his goal tally when Munoz's men welcome Swansea to Vicarage Road in their last game of the season.