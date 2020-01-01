Sarah Micheal: Nigeria striker inspires Mallbackens comeback at Sandvikens

The forward increased her scoring tally to six goals in her 15 games in the Swedish Elittetan encounter on Saturday

Sarah Micheal put up a fantastic display as her goal inspired Mallbackens comeback 2-1 victory over Sandvikens in Saturday's league encounter.

The former striker grabbed her fifth of the season, with a late equaliser in Mallbackens' 2-2 draw against Kalmar over a month ago.

Having earned her 11th start of the season, the 30-year-old was hoping to end her five-match drought and lead her side back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Lidkoping and AIK.

Despite creating several chances, Conny Johansson's side started Saturday’s encounter on the back foot after Jessica Backman's strike handed the hosts the lead seconds from the half-time break.

However, Micheal brought her valuable experience to the front once again as she inspired Mallbackens comeback bid with a fine 17 minutes after the restart at Jernvallen Arena.

Three minutes later, Malin Ahlberg ensured the visitors completed the comeback as she grabbed the winner for the visitors.

Ugandan Ritah Kvumbi was in action for the opening 45 minutes. The win means Mallbackens are back in seventh position on the log with 29 points from 20 games. They will host bottom side Sunnana in their next game on Wednesday.