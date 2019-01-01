Sane won’t be a big loss for Man City & Sterling looks like a young Alexis, says Sinclair

The former Blues winger is not convinced that selling a Germany international would do much harm, with there plenty of other options available

Leroy Sane would not be a “big loss” for were he to depart for , says Trevor Sinclair, while Raheem Sterling has been compared to a young Alexis Sanchez.

With the end of the summer transfer window approaching, speculation continues to suggest that there will be further movement at the Etihad Stadium.

Among the potential outgoings, it could be that a long-running saga sees Bundesliga champions Bayern finally get their man and lure Germany international Sane back to his homeland.

Former City winger Sinclair feels parting with the 23-year-old would do no harm to Pep Guardiola’s squad, with the application being questioned of a player with obvious ability.

“The Leroy Sane rumours won’t go away and I don’t think it would be a big loss for the club if they did lose him,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I watched him the whole of last season and he didn’t look that interested from the start.

“Everyone can have their opinion on him, but Pep and his coaching staff watch him every day in training. It’s not just about the performances, it’s about the attitude.”

Sane was not always a regular starter for City last season as they swept to an historic domestic treble.

Guardiola has favoured the likes of Sterling and Bernardo Silva in wide roles, while he also has Riyad Mahrez on his books.

Sinclair believes there is enough ability there to see the Blues through, with an international forward earning particular praise for the progress he has made over recent years.

One former Three Lions wideman added on current star Sterling and comparisons to a Chilean now on the books at : “Sanchez’s stats were very similar to his at a young age. They’ve got quite a similar physique: well-built, quite short, with a lot of power, skill and acceleration.

“I feel like he’s replicating the scoring ratio that Sanchez had in his young career.

“It’s like fire and ice, when you’re younger, you’re a bit anxious in front of goal and you let the emotion get the better of you. When you get more experienced, it’s easier to calm yourself down and have great composure in front of goal.

“When you hear people talk about him, even from his days, it doesn’t matter how many mistakes he might make, he always works his socks off in training. It’s one of the best traits you can have.”