Sane hails 'great influence' of Guardiola ahead of Germany duty

The 23-year-old was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season as Man City lifted the Premier League title

Leroy Sane has praised the role played by boss Pep Guardiola in his development as a player.

Sane joined City from in 2016 and was named PFA Young Player of the Year as the club lifted the Premier League trophy last season.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 25 league appearances so far this season and says he owes Guardiola a significant debt.

"He has had a great influence on me," Sane said at a media conference with the national team. "Because of him I improved a lot and got to his level. Also because of my great team-mates.

"But he always tries to make all of us better every day. That is his main goal. We work always on our weaknesses."

Sane added that he believes the Premier League is the best league in the world, stronger than the in his native Germany.

"Me personally, I think the Premier League is a bit stronger than the German league," he added. "But the difference isn't too big.

"If you see how many German players are on a very good level and the German teams also are on a good level.

"There is always change of which countries dominate. Some years ago the German teams were very strong. Now it's the Premier League.

"Who knows, maybe in the next years a Spanish team will be on top. That always changes. So I don't think we should be too critical of it."

The German has netted 37 times in 123 games for City since arriving from the Bundesliga, helping his team to win a third Premier League title in seven years in May with a record points tally.

He was a surprise omission from the Germany team that crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages in last summer, but has returned to Joachim Low's squad during the 2018-19 season.