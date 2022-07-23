Sancho scores again but Man Utd held as Ten Hag's winning start ended by Aston Villa in stormy conditions

Villa come from 2-0 down to seal draw

Maguire shrugs off the boo boys

Back home, Ronaldo shows off his pre-season prep

It was never going to last, was it? Manchester United's winning run under Erik ten Hag came to an end on Saturday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa in their latest pre-season friendly.

What's the story?

United sprinted out into a 2-0 first-half lead against Villa at a soaking Optus Stadium in Perth.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring with a volleyed finish after great build-up play before Marcus Rashford's off-target strike was deflected in for a Matty Cash own goal.

A superb @Sanchooo10 volley opens the scoring in Perth! 🤩🇦🇺#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022 Villa fought back in the second half as Leon Bailey struck before Calum Chambers netted with the final touch of the game after United failed to deal with a corner.

The big picture

United had won all three of their previous matches under Ten Hag, beating Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in impressive fashion, even if the games were friendlies.

But while there was some neat attacking play again on show, the defensive frailties that undermined them so much through last season were again on show in the second half. Lisandro Martinez's arrival into the squad cannot come soon enough!

As for their next pre-season assignment, United face Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30 before hosting Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. The Red Devils get their season underway with a home clash against Brighton on August 7.

WTF moment: Ronaldo's Insta intervention

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to cast a shadow over United's pre-season, and the want-away striker decided that during Saturday's game would be the perfect opportunity to show off his own preparations for the new campaign.

Quite whose season he is preparing for, though, remains a mystery...

What we loved: Maguire silences the boos

Harry Maguire had to come through a barrage of boos during United's win over Palace, but against Villa the club captain showed exactly why Ten Hag is prepared to continue showing his trust in him.

With Leon Bailey about to pull Villa level, either by scoring himself or squaring for Ollie Watkins to finish into an empty United net, Maguire came roaring back to produce a world-class block and keep United in front.

What we hated: That pitch!

Not normally used for football, the Optus Stadium pitch was always going to be tricky to play on, even before a day of torrential rain in Perth.

Leeds blamed the pitch for a couple of injuries they picked up on Friday, and both United and Villa were lucky to escape with no one suffering a similar fate 24 hours later.

Pre-season is important, but we spent the game praying everyone would get out of there with their heath intact. That's not how football should be.