Sancho or Bale? Ferdinand tells Man Utd to make bold transfer statement

The former Red Devils defender believes star turns at Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid should both be targeted in ambitious summer raids

should be looking to sign both Jadon Sancho and Gareth Bale this summer rather than choosing one of the other, says an ambitious Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils are expected to spend big during the next transfer window, with reinforcements required to help build on the groundwork overseen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Attacking talent appears set to figure prominently on the Old Trafford wish list, with £100 million ($132m) bids being mooted for star turns plying their trade in Germany and .

international Sancho is attracting plenty of interest after enjoying a meteoric rise with , while Welsh forward Bale is being linked with a return to the Premier League from a testing spell at Real Madrid.

Former Red Devils defender Ferdinand would like to see United make a statement of intent by making moves for two proven performers, telling talkSPORT: “Sancho or Bale? I’d take both! Manchester United can afford both.

“They’re different players, you can’t compare them. One is at the beginning of his career and one is at the other end of his career.

“Sancho has huge potential, he can be anything he wants to be.

“And Gareth Bale, if you’re talking about having great moments in current football, big goals on big occasions, he’s up there in that sense.

“If I was someone at I’d think about the trophies we’ve won while he’s been there and I’d be delighted.

“If I was someone looking for a player right now and he’s available, I’d take Gareth Bale if the price is right. But it’s down to Gareth isn’t it?

“If he’s got a desire to leave now, he’s a bit disgruntled, the fans aren’t having him as much as he thought and he wants to get out of there, a deal can be made somewhere else, I’m sure.”

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has sought to quash the transfer talk surrounding his client at regular intervals.

He maintains that no switch is being considered at this stage, but has blasted those in Madrid who continue to question a 29-year-old winger that has helped to deliver an enviable haul of major honours over recent seasons.

Barnett has told Sky Sports: "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly, they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet."