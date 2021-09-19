Sancho dropped to the bench for Man Utd's clash with West Ham as McTominay returns

The winger has lost his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up after a disappointing showing in the Champions League last week

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's clash with West Ham as Scott McTominay returns to the fold after an injury lay-off.

Sancho was handed his third start in a United shirt during their surprise 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys last Tuesday, but came off at half-time in Switzerland after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shuffled his pack in response to a red card for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has not managed to retain his place in the Norwegian's lineup, though, with McTominay coming back in to partner Fred in midfield and Mason Greenwood supporting Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.

