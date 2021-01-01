Samuel Chukwueze becomes youngest Villarreal centurion

The Nigeria international stepped out onto the pitch against Zamora on Tuesday to make his 100th appearance for the Yellow Submarine in record time

Samuel Chukwueze has become ’s youngest-ever footballer to feature in 100 games.

The international reached this hallowed rank having starred in the Yellow Submarine’s 4-1 defeat of Zamora in Tuesday’s encounter.

At 21 years, seven months and 11 days, he eclipsed the record set by international and centre back Mateo Musacchio who reached the centenary mark aged 21 years, 11 months and 20 days.

“A record-making centenarian. Samuel Chukwueze has reached 100 games with Villarreal’s first team after starting the Copa del Rey game against Zamora CF,” wrote the LaLiga side in a statement.



“The Nigerian forward has reached the 100-game mark (79 in LaLiga, 13 in the and eight in the Copa del Rey), aged just 21 years, seven months and 11 days, becoming the youngest player to reach this mark in official games for the Villarreal CF first team.”



To mark his latest achievement, the jet-heeled Super Eagles forward bagged an assist as Unai Emery’s men sent the fourth tier Spanish side packing from the competition with Carlos Bacca, Yeremi Pino, Carlos Ramos, Fer Nino and Daniel Raba finding the net.



After an impressive shift, he was substituted for Dani Parejo in the 63rd minute of the encounter staged at the Estadio Ruta de la Plata.



Meanwhile, Nigeria football great and LaLiga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju has taken to social media to congratulate the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup bronze boot winner on his historic feat.

Dear @chukwueze_8, becoming @Eng_Villarreal youngest centurion ever is a very beautiful accomplishment from you. Well-done on this and I hope this unlocks other hidden potentials in you. Wishing you greater successes ahead. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/24jFGkxW4p — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) January 5, 2021

“Dear Chukwueze, becoming Villarreal’s youngest centurion ever is a very beautiful accomplishment from you. Well-done on this and I hope this unlocks other hidden potentials in you. Wishing you greater successes ahead,” Adepoju tweeted.The youngster was snapped up by the Spanish top-flight team from Diamond Football Academy thanks to his impressive outing where he helped Emmanuel Amuneke’s Golden Eaglets win the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in .There, he was named third-best player behind Johannes Eggestein and compatriot Victor Osimhen.Having impressed for the club’s reserves in the third tier, he was promoted to the senior team – making his debut in a Europa League game against – as manager Javi Calleja brought him in as a 79th-minute replacement for Nicola Sansone.Since then, he has been a regular in the Yellow Submarine setup - while accentuating his importance to the team with eye-catching performances.