Samatta's Aston Villa debut watched by massive Tanzania crowd

The 27-year old had fans from his home country gather in huge numbers to see him take to the field for the first time for the Villains

Mbwana Samatta took to social media to show images of the big crowd in that turned out to see him make his debut .

The 28-year old - who was a recent acquisition from , made the start in Tuesday's 3-2 EFL Cup semi-final aggregate victory over , and lasted for 68 minutes.

He became the first Tanzanian to play for a Premier League outfit and this created tremendous buzz in the East African nation.

"Beautiful scenes from my home town watch my debut on [the] big screen yesterday night. Lovely," Samatta posted on Instagram.

Even Aston Villa felt the impact of the support in Tanzania and thanked them.

Thank you, Tanzania. 👊



Amazing support for @Samagoal77_ as he made his Villa debut last night! 🇹🇿 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/RJWCr0f64i — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 29, 2020

Samatta hails from Tanzania's largest city - Dar es Salaam.

He is the country's biggest European export since leaving DR Congo outfit for Genk in where he notched up 76 goals and 20 assists in 191 competitive appearances.