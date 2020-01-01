Samatta: Tanzania forward reveals Drogba, Ronaldo inspiration & best Aston Villa friend

The Taifa Stars striker joined the Premier League outfit in January and went on to stamp his authority on the first team under coach Dean Smith

international Mbwana Samatta has revealed how Didier Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo have inspired him.

The forward singled out the Ivorian for praise for what he did at , where he helped the London club lift the trophy in 2012 in Munich.



He also named star Ronaldo as the player who has influenced him most during his formative years.

“I watched so many players and I felt like I wanted to be like them. But let me go with [Didier] Drogba even though inspiring players were so many. He was doing well at Chelsea where he became a champion a few times as well as scoring many goals,” Samatta, 27, told Villa TV.

“He helped Chelsea became Champions League winner.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo is the sporting icon that has influenced me the most. I love how he works hard and is always fighting for the team to win.”

The former Tout Puissant Mazembe forward also revealed how he has come to forge a close relationship with Marvelous Nakamba since his arrival at Villa Park.

“I have a few friends but I will go with [Marvelous] Nakamba. He is a guy who we meet outside the pitch a lot. He is a cool guy and also he is coming from Zimbabwe and I am coming from Tanzania,” Samatta added.

“When we talk about the culture and struggle of our countries it is all the same. He is a good guy, quiet and I am quiet as well. He is always positive too.”

In addition, Samatta - who signed for Villa in January - also pointed out the funniest player in the squad.

“[Henri] Lansbury, he does not talk too much but whatever he does everyone loves it he can say one word and everyone starts laughing. It is fantastic to have one person in the group who can make people smile,” explained the Taifa Stars captain.

Samatta joined the English side to become the first Tanzanian to play for a Premier League club, and has explained the differences between and , as well as what he thinks of the club's supporters.

“First of all, it was my dream to come to the Premier League and when Villa showed up, I think I could not say no. They gave me the chance and I love Villa because I wanted to be here,” revealed former Simba SC star.

“There is no big difference [between live in Belgium and England] but where I was in Belgium, I was in a small city but here Birmingham is a bigger city. But I think there is no big difference.

“The Villa fans are amazing sometimes when you come to a club and you are a new player, supporters would wait a little bit to know who you are and what you can do to the club before they start supporting you.

“But immediately when I came and before I even touched the ball, they weres singing my name and I was like 'wow these guys are going to give me boost so that I can try and win the game for them'.

“When fans support you, I think it is everything for me. You can't make them go home heads down and so I always want to fight hard and win the game for them.”