Samatta continues goalscoring run as Genk bow to Sint-Truiden

The Tanzania captain's effort was not enough to help the Blue-White end their seven-game winless across all competitions

Mbwana Samatta scored ’s only goal as they bowed to a 2-1 loss against Sint-Truiden in a Belgian First Division A match.

The forward continued his fine goalscoring run after finding the back of the net in Genk’s 4-1 loss to in Wednesday's Uefa match.

On Saturday, Samatta opened the scoring for the hosts as early as in the first 10 minutes to stretch his tally to 10 goals in competitions this season.

The lead was short-lived by 's Yohan Boli who grabbed the equaliser for Sint-Truiden seven minutes later.

The visitors pushed on to turn the game around at the Luminus Arena, courtesy of Yuma Suzuki's 40th-minute effort.

's Paul Onuachu, 's Joseph Paintsil and DR Congo's Dieumerci Ndongala were introduced as second-half substitutes but their contributions were enough to help Genk secure their first win since October 26.

The defeat left Genk in ninth place in the Belgian First Division A table with 21 points after 16 matches. Next up for them is a fixture against Antwerp on Tuesday.