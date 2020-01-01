Samatta: Aston Villa striker joins Fenerbahce on loan

The Tanzanian forward will head to Istanbul in search of first-team chances eight months after his move to the Premier League

national team captain Mbwana Samatta has joined Turkish Super Lig side on loan from Premier League outfit .

The 27-year-old heads to Istanbul having joined the Villans for £8.5million from Belgian top-flight side , however, he has failed to make the desired impact in , scoring just twice in 16 appearances.

Ailemize hoş geldin Samatta! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/0vy0NAuUTF — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) September 25, 2020

The arrival of Ollie Watkins and Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore meant Samatta was surplus to requirements in Dean Smith’s squad, hence, he was loaned to the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

The Caf winner will stay with the Yellow Canaries for the 2020-21 campaign with the move to be made permanent after the end of the season.

Furthermore, the sum of €6m will be paid to Aston Villa for the duration of the contract with a maximum of €750k worth of bonuses, depending on sporting results.

“Our club has added Mbwana Samatta, captain of the Tanzania national team from Aston Villa, England, to their squad for four years,” a statement from the club read.

“This season, the player who will wear our shirt on loan will receive the testimonial at the end of the season. We welcome Samatta and wish him well in the striped jersey.”

Samatta’s father, Mzee, had earlier stated his son was not interested in leaving the English based outfit.

“I have talked to my son [Mbwana] Samatta and he has told me it is not true Aston Villa have asked him to leave or they want to part ways with him,” he told Azam TV.

“My son told me, all those reports are lies, he is not going anywhere, 'I am at Aston Villa unless things change later, but for now I want you as my dad to know that, I am still an Aston Villa player'.”

Samatta Jnr. is, however, pleased to have had the chance to play in the Premier League, something he expects other Tanzanians do in future.

"When I was starting my professional career, the ultimate goal I set myself was to play in England,” he told the Fifa website.

“But more than a goal achieved, coming here was, above all, the realisation of a dream. It’s a dream that a great many Tanzanian players pursue but one that had never been achieved before. I realise therefore how fortunate I am.

"It’s a source of great personal pride, but I hope it can serve to help others. If I can succeed, then other Tanzanians can too. And if I can help them believe in themselves, so much the better!”

He is unlikely to make his debut when Fenerbahce take on eternal rivals in Sunday’s Super Lig cracker.