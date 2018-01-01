Sam Morsy extends Wigan Athletic contract

The Egypt international has agreed to a new deal that will keep him at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2021

Sam Morsy has extended his stay with English Championship side Wigan Athletic after signing a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old joined the Latics in January 2016 and has continued to impress for the side featuring in over a century appearances.

Last season, the former Port Vale player helped the DW Stadium outfit clinch the League One title and earn promotion to the English Championship.

The midfielder’s sparkling form for his club earned him a call-up to Egypt and was part of the squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Reacting to the deal, Wigan coach Paul Cook told club website: “Samy is a really important player for the club and I know our supporters will be really pleased with this news.

“I have known Samy for a long time and his appetite to learn and better himself every day is second to none.

“He has deserved everything he has got in terms of his place at the World Cup last summer and now his new contract here at Wigan.”

Wigan travel to the Hawthorns for their Championship tie against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day and Morsy will be hoping to celebrate his new deal with a victory.