'Salihamidzic should keep his mouth shut!' - Dortmund's Zorc responds to Bayern chief's Reus comments

The sporting director is not happy with his Bayern counterpart's comments about the attacker's Germany withdrawal

Michael Zorc has hit out at Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after he criticised Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus following his withdrawal from international duty with Germany.

Salihamidzic questioned why Reus pulled out of the Germany squad before Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland with a knee injury, only to be fit to play 90 minutes for Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen three days later.

Zorc did not hold back in his response, making it clear he does not think Salihamidzic should be commenting on Dortmund affairs.

What was said?

Salihamidzic argued Reus would not have pulled out of the Germany squad had he played for Bayern Munich, as he claims Bayern players continue to play for the national team even if carrying an injury.

He used Serge Gnabry as an example, who played and scored in the Iceland game but was forced off at half-time of Bayern’s match at RB Leipzig on Saturday with a muscle injury and could now miss their Champions League tie with Barcelona in midweek.

However, it should be noted that Thomas Muller missed all three of Germany’s games during the international break through injury but was able to play 75 minutes at Leipzig.

"That's not my thing, but I find it surprising when you drive away from the national team and then play again a few days later," said Salihamidzic.

"Our players stay and then play anyway. It's not the first time either. If you're injured, ok, then you're out, but otherwise stay.

"Serge Gnabry stayed and he'll probably be out against Barcelona now.”

Article continues below

Zorc has responded angrily to those comments, telling Kicker: "Salihamidzic should keep his mouth shut and comment on the issues of Bayern Munich.

"Who does he actually think he is?"

Further reading