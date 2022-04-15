'Salah will finish strong' - Liverpool boss Klopp unconcerned by star man's goalscoring slump

Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to rediscover his best form as Liverpool target a glorious end to the campaign.

The Egyptian is the Reds’ leading goalscorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, and is on course for a third Premier League Golden Boot award too.

But he hasn’t found the net in open play since February 19, netting three penalties in 10 games since.

What did Klopp say?

Asked about Salah’s recent form, and if he was backing the 29-year-old to come good during the run-in, Klopp told reporters: “Yeah, yeah. It’s just in our business the problem we have is that in January he had the most intense period in his whole career.

“The [Afcon] tournament went until the wire. They [Egypt] played in the final, they had all these 120 minutes, the role he has is super, super massive. There is a huge responsibility on his shoulders with dressing room meetings and stuff like this with no recovery at all.

“Then you have the issue of being a superstar in your own country and everyone wanting something from you. It is all super intense. Again – that is ok for the boys. But now we are in a period where there is no down (time?) and that is completely normal.

“A player like Mo who likes to dribble – and he is really good, he scored outstanding goals with dribbling. Do I say to him ‘don’t dribble?’ No! It is dribble in the right moments and keep the ball, keep it simple – all these kind of things.

“But the boys here are focused every day. I know that Mo will finish strong. It’s just at the moment we have to reset because each game for us is a final.”

Quadruple dream ‘unlikely’

Klopp was speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City at Wembley, the latest in a long line of ‘must-win’ games as the Reds pursue a historic ‘quadruple’ of trophies.

The Reds boss, though, was again quick to downplay that idea, stressing the scale of the task facing his side.

He said: “[At] this club it is so difficult to do something that our fathers and grandfathers didn’t do already. This specific thing, nobody did it in this club. So it is really special.

“But yeah, I know. If that is the success this year, it will not be seen as success in the future.

“It is always intense. This year is especially intense but it is enjoyable and exciting.

“Is it likely that we win the four competitions? No. Three competitions? No. One more? Hopefully. That would be nice!”

