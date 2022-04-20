Mohamed Salah has insisted that he was "not talking about the Manchester United players" in his post-match interview following Liverpool's 4-0 win over their arch-rivals at Anfield.

Salah scored twice as Liverpool romped to a comprehensive home win over United on Tuesday night, with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane also getting in on the act.

Jurgen Klopp's men carved the visitors open at will and might have won by an even bigger scoreline, and Salah appeared to criticise his opponents when speaking after the final whistle.

What did Salah say?

"They make our life easier in the midfield and at the back. They always try to give us the ball in a situation like one against one. So they make our life much easier," the Liverpool forward said to Sky Sports.

"We have a clean sheet here, a clean sheet there [at Old Trafford]. We get to the game and want to score one goal. Once we get the first, we want to get the second, once we get the second we’ll go for a third.

“But I think it’s a top performance from us, here and away. Hopefully we’ll carry on like this.”

Liverpool's Thiago and Mo Salah react to their 4-0 win over Man United 🔉🔛 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/iYAcLIqODP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2022

Salah clears up confusion over his remarks

It was widely reported that Salah was aiming a dig at United for being too open in defence, but he has taken to social media to clarify what he meant.

"I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us," Salah wrote on Twitter. "I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect."

I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. https://t.co/WjaQfgZNw6 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 20, 2022

Salah's brace against United saw him bring a six-game scoreless run to an end, but he was never concerned by the goal drought.

Article continues below

Helping Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the league has always been his main focus, as he added: "I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck.

“The most important thing is the team winning. We just need to focus on ourselves and the rest is not in our hands."

Further reading