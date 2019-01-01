Salah to battle David de Gea, Paul Pogba, Leroy Sane, others for PFA award
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for January PFA Premier League Player of the Month award.
The 26-year-old scored three goals last month to take his tally in the league to 16 goals, thus, making him the
The former Roma man netted the winning goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion before scoring twice in their 4-3 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield
🏆 | The PFA @BristolStMotors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month nominees!— PFA | Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) February 1, 2019
🇪🇸 @D_DeGea
🏴 @T_Deeney
🇫🇷 @paulpogba
🏴 @MarcusRashford
🇪🇬 @MoSalah
🇩🇪 @LeroySane19#PFAFansAward Who gets your vote? 👉 https://t.co/su5HP8WTeL pic.twitter.com/HnRjcvbtZr
The Egypt international won the individual accolade last month and will be looking to make it back-to-back victories.
Liverpool