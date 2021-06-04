Salah, Son and Kane join Manchester City and United stars in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Pep Guardiola's title winners have six representatives in the cream of the 2020-21 crop, with the Red Devils boasting two

Manchester City boast six representatives in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, including Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne, while two Manchester United stars are joined by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The 2020-21 campaign produced plenty of thrills despite supporters being absent for the majority of fixtures as Covid-19 restrcitions remained in place.

Pep Guardiola guided his side to a third title triumph in four years, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overseeing a runners-up finish at Old Trafford while Liverpool staged a late surge for the top four and England's captain landed another Golden Boot.

Who lines up in goal?

Manchester City's undisputed No 1 gets the nod in goal. Ederson secured another Golden Glove in 2020-21, making it back-to-back prizes for the Brazilian.

He missed just two top-flight fixtures for the Citizens, keeping 19 clean sheets across 36 appearances.

Who makes up the defensive unit?

Ruben Dias enjoyed a memorable debut campaign in English football, with the commanding Portuguese slotting into the fold at Etihad Stadium. He was named FWA Footballer of the Year, so it comes as no surprise to see him included in the overall PFA side.

Dias is joined at centre-half by his City team-mate John Stones, with the England international enjoying a return to form and favour for club and country.

The third member of a City-dominated back four is Joao Cancelo, with the 27-year-old enjoying his most productive campaign in English football as he contributed two goals and three assists to Guardiola's cause.

At left-back, another renaissance star gets the nod with Luke Shaw silencing doubters at Manchester United to prove his worth to Solskjaer and Gareth Southgate.

Who fills the midfield berths?

De Bruyne saw his season end on a low as he was forced out of the Champions League final through injury, but the Belgian continues to set the midfield standard in English football.

The Manchester City talisman registered another 12 Premier League assists alongside six goals in 2020-21 as he claimed a third title.

He has club colleague Ilkay Gundogan alongside him in the PFA selection, with the Germany international hitting a serious purple patch at one stage to see him record a career-best goal return of 17 in all competitions.

Another goal-getting playmaker completes the midfield unit, with Bruno Fernandes finding the target on 28 occasions for United - that haul including 17 league efforts. He also contributed 12 Premier League assists and remains the go-to man for the Red Devils.

Who starts in the forward spots?

Liverpool endured a testing campaign as the title slipped from their grasp, but Egyptian star Salah was able to maintain impressive individual standards. He hit another 22 Premier League goals and is now just five short of reaching a century for the Reds.

Spurs forward Son sits some way off that pace but he recorded 17 top-flight efforts of his own in 2020-21 and struck up a formidable partnership with the final member of the PFA's selection.

Kane gets the No 9 shirt with the prolific Tottenham striker topping the domestic scoring charts once again with 23 goals from 35 games.

He is now seventh on the Premier League all-time list, on 166, but it remains to be seen whether that tally will be added to in north London, with a summer transfer being speculated.

When will the PFA awards be handed out?

The PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards will be handed out on June 6. Kane, Fernandes, De Bruyne, Dias and Gundogan are up for the main prize, alongside City starlet Phil Foden.

The promising 21-year-old midfielder is also up for the Young Player gong, with Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, United forward Mason Greenwood and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold completing the shortlist.

