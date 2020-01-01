Salah registers Premier League first for Liverpool in record-setting seven-goal showing at Crystal Palace

The Egyptian forward stepped off the bench to score two and lay on another for the Reds as they crushed the hapless Eagles at Selhurst Park

Mohamed Salah made Premier League history for as they crushed 7-0 at Selhurst Park, with the Reds adding another entry to the record books in south London.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been at their free-flowing best in 2020-21, with injuries conspiring against them on a regular basis.

The defending champions have, however, still made their way to the top of the table and will be looking down at the rest of the chasing pack on Christmas Day.

More teams

That is because they collected three points in style during their latest outing, with hapless Palace brushed aside with the minimum of fuss.

The Eagles did pose a threat early on as they sought a spark on home soil, but they fell behind inside three minutes and saw Liverpool put on a display of ruthless finishing.

Salah got in on that act after being introduced as a second-half substitute, with the Egyptian forward scoring two and making another in just 33 minutes of action – making history in the process.

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Liverpool do have history when it comes to crushing Crystal Palace, having famously beaten them 9-0 back in 1989.

The Reds have, however, never won by seven away from home in the English top flight, with records continuing to tumble around them.

7 - Liverpool registered an away top-flight win by a margin of seven goals for the first time in their history, while it was their first seven-goal league victory since a 9-0 win over Crystal Palace in September 1989. Domination. pic.twitter.com/OWScT0qaqy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

7 - All seven of Liverpool's goals were assisted by different players (Mane, Firmino, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Matip & Oxlade-Chamberlain), the first time in Premier League history seven different players have assisted a goal for a team in a match. Feast. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Palace had never before been beaten by seven goals at home prior to playing host to Klopp’s men, with Roy Hodgson enduring a humbling afternoon against his former club.

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock for Liverpool, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino pulling the Reds clear before half-time.

Article continues below

Jordan Henderson curled home from the edge of the box shortly after the interval, before Firmino got his second of the day.

Salah was introduced in place of Mane – who boasts a stunning record against Palace – and wrapped up the scoring with a close-range header and an effort whipped into the top corner from distance.

7 - Liverpool’s Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace – only Robin van Persie (8 vs Stoke) has ever scored in more consecutive appearances against the same opponent in the competition. Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/od1IruLO4c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

After enjoying a bit of a break over Christmas, Liverpool will return to action on December 27 in a home date against – with the Baggies and their new boss, Sam Allardyce, offered another warning as to how tough a trip to Anfield will be.